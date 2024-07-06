Two people died in an explosion at a pumping station in Volgograd

An explosion occurred at a pumping station in the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd. The emergency occurred near house No. 12 on Izobilnaya Street. Firefighters, ambulances and police arrived at the explosion.

Local residents said that they first saw bright flashes, and then the lights went out in several houses. In addition, the explosion blew out windows in two entrances of a neighboring house. According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so strong that the debris of the building was scattered 50-100 meters around the area.

Photo: Alexey Kudenko / RIA Novosti

The emergency occurred due to a gas explosion during welding work

As reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the emergency occurred due to a gas explosion. Preliminary, the cause was violations during welding work. According to the department, the collapse of the reinforced concrete ceiling of the sewage pumping station occurred as a result of a gas-vapor mixture explosion. It is known that equipment was also damaged.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the explosion under the article on violation of safety regulations during work.

As reported by the city administration, an operational headquarters has been created to resolve issues related to the emergency. Its head is Volgograd Mayor Vladimir Marchenko. The participants are working on technological solutions to minimize the consequences of the incident.

The administration also clarified that employees of all necessary services had left for the scene of the incident in Krasnoarmeysky District. The head of Volgograd reported the situation to the region’s governor Andrei Bocharov by telephone.

There are currently two known victims.

Three people were injured in the explosion, and two more could not be saved. By this time, the body of shift supervisor Yuri Zuyev had been identified – he was thrown out by the explosion.

It is also known that four more people remain under the rubble, they show no signs of life. Three more people managed to jump out of the building. However, doctors are not allowed into the station due to the threat of a second explosion.

Telegram channel Baza learned that residents of a nearby house complained about noise at the substation and a strong smell of gas last night. According to preliminary information, the day before, the body of one of the employees was carried out from the basement of the station, who suffocated. Therefore, today it was decided to eliminate possible problems. To do this, a group of workers carried out welding work, during which, presumably, the explosion occurred.