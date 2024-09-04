The market is still open for América, Lichnovsky’s injury has changed everything, the club freed up a spot for an untrained player in Mexico that they want to fill by signing a left winger to fill the gap left by Julián Quiñones, a task that is not easy. Countless names have been mentioned as a possible arrival to the team from the country’s capital, one of them, the most recent, is that of the Panamanian José Luis Rodríguez, however, the option of the ‘pumita’ is ruled out in Coapa.
Sources close to América assure that the information that came from Panama confirming an offer from the Liga MX champions to Estrella Roja for the transfer of Rodríguez is unrealistic. The Eagles have not only not presented an offer for the ‘pumita’, but also have no plans to bet on such a move, since the player is not one hundred percent to the liking of the board or the coaching staff, so the search for the final reinforcement continues its course as it has to this day.
What is a fact is that a Liga MX team is considering attacking for the signing of the player who had a huge Copa América with Panama. It is León, who in the midst of changes, looking for a new coach, freed up a foreigner spot after the departure of Federico Viñas to Real Oviedo of Spain and will attack in the ten days remaining in the market in Mexico to close the signing of the ‘pumita’.
#Pumita #Rodriguez #future #America
Leave a Reply