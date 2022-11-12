Pumas would seek to reinforce itself with a former Chivas player

Pumas is rearming for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. After the departure of Andrés Lillini, the UANL team hired Rafael Puente del Río, a young Mexican coach, but with few credentials. The auriazul fans immediately disapproved of the arrival of the former coach of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Lobos BUAP and Atlas.
Although it has not yet been made official, it seems a fact that the first reinforcement from Universidad Nacional will be Ulises Rivas, a Santos Laguna youth squad who was a free agent. In this context, it seems that the Pumas board is planning to hire another element that is currently free.
This is Miguel Ponce, a player who did not renew his relationship with Chivas de Guadalajara and can be contracted with the team of his choice. The right back would compete for the position with Adrián Aldrete.
According to a report in the newspaper El Universal, ‘Pocho’ Ponce likes the idea of playing with the university team and only needs to reach an economic agreement with the club. The left side is to the liking of Puente del Río and his signing could be closed soon.
Leon v Chivas – Grita Mexico C22 Tournament Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Throughout his career, Miguel Ponce has had two spells at Chivas de Guadalajara, in addition to playing with Toluca and Necaxa. Pumas would be his fourth team in Liga MX.
