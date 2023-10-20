It ends 44-6, seven tries to nil. Argentina physically overwhelmed and unable to hinder the oil spill. Title hunt in Paris on Saturday 28th

The All Blacks win the fifth world final (out of 10 editions) in their history: nothing can be done for Argentina, demolished 44-6 in a historyless semi-final. New Zealand superior in the scrum, in the maul and capable of continually opening spaces in the middle of the pitch thanks to its champions. Another monstrous performance from Aaron Smith, who will turn 35 in a month. Mark Telea makes amends in a big way after being excluded from the quarter-finals for disciplinary reasons (he had returned after the established time, and if you are an All Black you cannot go astray), Will Jordan with a hat-trick reaches 31 tries in 30 games played and Sam Cane confirms himself as the leader of this group. However, it is difficult to ask for more from this Argentina team, which arrived among the top 4 in the world for the third time in its history: there will still be a final for 3rd place to be played, to try to replicate the 2007 podium. See also Relive the best moments of Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his death

All Blacks domination — The Pumas also started well and broke the deadlock with Boffelli’s foot after a nice multi-phase, but the All Blacks got into gear after 5 minutes. The maul is always advancing, Argentina does what it can, spends 2 fouls to stop the New Zealand advance but when Smith and Mo’Unga move the ball and open a highway for Will Jordan there is nothing left to do : 7-3. After a promising start, the Pumas began to concede space and free kicks, as many as 8 in the first half alone. Telea steals a great ball in mid-field and gets the All Blacks off to a flying start, Rieko Ioane eats up the Argentine defence, the forwards make their way one charge after another and Jordie Barrett closes the action by resisting two terrible blows from Boffelli and Mallia: 12-3. The match drops in intensity, Mo’Unga responds to Boffelli’s second kick, then in the final another New Zealand acceleration digs a further furrow. The action arises from a dominant scrum, then Telea breaks 3 tackles in a row and opens space on the left for Frizell’s easy try. Mo’Unga doesn’t convert, New Zealand ends the first half at 20-6. See also Bajrami, Fabian Ruiz, Luis Alberto ..: quality lights up the last days of the market

Management — Not even time to get back on the field and the All Blacks close the issue: a magic number by Aaron Smith who collects the ball from the maul and disappears from the Argentine radars, jumps 3 like pins and scores the fourth try. In the 49th minute Frizell scored his personal brace, then the substitutions gave further life to the New Zealand attack who with Christie and McKenzie built the goal to make it 39-6, finalized by Will Jordan. The New Zealand winger signed his masterpiece in the 74th minute with an 80-metre run, closed with a splendid kick over Boffelli’s head and with the goal to make the final 44-6.

