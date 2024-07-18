Juarez City.- Pumas’ changes in the second half immediately changed the game and the UNAM team came from behind to defeat the Bravos de Juárez 2-1, in a match from Matchday 3, on Wednesday night at the Benito Juárez Stadium.

In front of 8,818 fans, the Braves were winning 1-0 at halftime, but once they failed to hold on to the lead and two defensive lapses allowed them to overtake them on the scoreboard.

Just when the border team was playing with a five-man defense line, after the entry of Haret Ortega, in the 66th minute, Ángel Rico, unmarked and without pressure, dared to shoot from the edge of the penalty area to beat goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado. Rico had been in the game for two minutes.

Both teams were creating offensive plays, but the chances of a goal were stronger when the Pumas approached the Bravos’ area. Thus, at 80′, after a throw-in rejected by the local defense, the ball fell to the feet of Rodrigo López, who fired a powerful shot and scored the winning goal after only a minute on the field.

Except for one chance by Pumas at the start of the match, in which the ball dangerously wandered almost over the goal line, the first 20 minutes were devoid of any dangerous plays at either goal.

Precisely in the 20th minute, Ángel Zaldívar shot from the edge of the penalty area, goalkeeper Julio González blocked it, Zaldívar tried to counterattack, collided with González and the fans demanded a penalty, but the referee let the game continue.

The game was once again plagued by a lack of dangerous chances until, in the 31st minute, Diego Campillo took full advantage of a ball that had been pushed back to strike with a first-time shot, close to the base of González’s right post.

For the Bravos, it was their second consecutive defeat, which leaves them with one point heading into this Saturday’s match against two-time champion América, which will begin at 9:00 pm at the Benito Juárez Stadium.