Pumas will go on the attack to sign a player from Tigres

Pumas has historically struggled to find a trustworthy goalkeeper. The arrival of Alfredo Talavera resolved many things for the UNAM team, but since the veteran’s departure to FC Juárez, the felines have once again limped in that position. Neither Julio González nor Gil Alcalá have managed to give their chest and reinforcing this position has become one of the priorities of the board for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.
According to the most recent reports, the Pedregal team is very interested in signing Miguel Ortega, substitute goalkeeper for Tigres. According to information from reporter Vladimir García, Pumas will make a very important offer to take over the services of the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Puebla.
Tigres UANL v Cruz Azul – Apertura Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
In the 2022 Apertura, Ortega only played one game with Tigres, on matchday 1 against Cruz Azul, and conceded three goals in the felines’ defeat. Throughout his professional career, Ortega has only played eight games with the UANL first team.
Ortega would arrive at Pumas to compete for a position with the goalkeepers that the auriazul institution already has. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the market value of Tigres’ second goalkeeper is about 200 thousand dollars, although the royal board could request a higher amount for the transfer to take place.
Miguel Ortega seems like another risky bet that the UNAM team would make, since despite its good conditions, it is not yet consolidated in the first division.
