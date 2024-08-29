Pumas will face Tigres in a match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This looks to be one of the most even and attractive matches of this date.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Pumas vs Tigres: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, news and prediction.
City: Mexico City, Mexico
Stadium: Olympic University Stadium
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. EST, 5:00 p.m. Mexico
In Mexico, the match between Pumas and Tigres on Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura can be seen on TUDN, as well as on the VIX Premium streaming service.
In the United States, the match can be seen on Univision.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Atlas
|
2-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Seattle Sounders
|
4-0 D
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Vancouver
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Monterrey
|
1 (0) – 1(3) V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Austin FC
|
2-3 D
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Chivas
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
New York City
|
1-2 D
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Pachuca
|
1-0 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Inter Miami
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Puebla
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
Spaniard Rubén Duarte, one of Pumas’ new signings for the 2024 Apertura, said that the players of the auriazul team are at the level of the European leagues.
“I speak for my team, my teammates. Each team is a world of its own and there are many players who have the level to play and compete in the Spanish league.”
– Ruben Duarte
After several weeks of rumours, Tigres have confirmed that Luis Quiñones will leave the club this summer. Manager Veljko Paunovic said that all parties involved spoke and decided that the best thing for him and his family, as well as the club, was to find a way out for him.
So far there are no offers for the Colombian winger who won three Liga MX titles with the felines, one Concacaf Champions League and two Campeón de Campeones.
Pumas: J. González, P. Bennevendo, Natan, L. Magallán, R. Duarte, U. Rivas, J. Caicedo, I. Pussetto, J. Ruvalcaba, C. Huerta, G. Martínez.
Tigers: F. Tapia, J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo, F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, S. Córdova, J. Vigón, M. Flores, N. Ibáñez.
In their last five matches, Tigres UANL has a slight advantage over the UNAM team: the Monterrey team has two wins, two draws and one loss.
A close and tough match is expected on the Ciudad Universitaria pitch.
Pumas 1-1 Tigres
More news about Liga MX
#Pumas #Tigres #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply