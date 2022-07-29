This Sunday, July 31, Pumas receives Rayados at the University Olympic Stadiumfor Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
Just this Wednesday National University rescued the tie 1-1- against Mazatlan in the 90′, after a goal from the Argentine Nicholas Freireto the pass of the Brazilian Daniel Alves, who debuted with the auriazul jacket. The Venezuelan Edward Bello opened the blackboard for gunboatsbut a referee error caused a non-existent corner kick with which the local matched the cards.
At the moment, the felines are seventh in the table with seven units.
Likewise, Monterey finished undefeated Puebla when hitting him for the minimum of the Colombian Stephan Medina in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumextending his winning streak to four.
Thanks to this result, The gang he is the super leader of the tournament with twelve points.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, July 31
What time does it start? 12:00 noon (Central Mexico and US time); 10:00 a.m. (US Southern Time) and 1:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? University Olympic Stadium
TV broadcast: TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/
COUGARS
At the end of Date 5 of the championship, the auriazules are the only team that remains undefeated after the falls of Pachuca Y Puebla.
After the debut of Daniel Alves with the team, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini He highlighted the humility of the side, apart from ensuring that he trusts his rapid adaptation.
“He does not exert pressure, the first thing he told me is that he wanted equal treatment, no privileges. It is something that we are taking advantage of”commented.
the legend of Barcelona He has received praise and applause from the fans, because even on Twitter they shared a video where he does not want to travel in a separate van and asks to go on the bus with the rest of his teammates.
STRIPED
Despite being super leaders of the semester, Alfonso Gonzalez assured that the team can improve even more, both individually and collectively because there are areas of opportunity.
“We can improve a lot. We have grown in football and we have been better on the pitch. We have lacked reflecting it on the scoreboard, but there are always areas of opportunity. We can look for a better version of everyone, both individually and collectively”he expressed.
“We have been doing things very well. The commitment is present and latent. We know about the squad and the opportunity we have to be at the top and be protagonists”he added.
about the duel before Cougars, poncho He launched: “It’s going to be a very intense match physically. We have to take care of what we have to do. We have a very vast squad to fight whoever and wherever”.
“We must continue along that line of adding the three points, both at home and away”ended.
COUGARS (4-3-3): Julio Gonzalez; Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Pablo Bennevendo, Efraín Velarde; Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Dani Alves; Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo Salvio and Juan Dinenno.
STRIPED (4-4-2): Luis Cardenas; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Rodolfo Pizarro; Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Without a doubt, it will be a fairly even duel, because Cougars is the only undefeated of the semester, while scratched add five wins in a row after falling on the first date.
Both teams have their moments, as they are powerful offensively, but at times they lose touch and slow down, so they will probably end up splitting units.
Forecast: Pumas 2-2 Rayados
