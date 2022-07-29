Your support is very important to us, Auriazules! 🏟️🙌 We are waiting for you next Sunday at the University Olympic.🗓️ Get your tickets at the link in the image. ⬇️👀#OriginOfThePassion #ImDePumas – PUMAS (@PumasMX) July 28, 2022

At the moment, the felines are seventh in the table with seven units.

In the debut of #DaniAlves with #cougarsthe team rescued the 1-1 draw against #mazatlanwith assistance from the South American #NicolasFreire.#EduardBello scored first, although the arbitration again failed to score a corner kick in favor of the #UNAM when it was a goal kick. pic.twitter.com/jyZtMyZFqA — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) July 29, 2022

Thanks to this result, The gang he is the super leader of the tournament with twelve points.

⚽ #LigaMX #Opening2022 #DatoGEB #HG Stay on the hill! Matchday 5 – Final Score@Rayados 1 – 0 @ClubPueblaMX Monterrey ends 4 games without beating Puebla, it had not done so since October 17, 2020 by 3-1; Rayados did not have 4 wins in a row since September 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/YG8dNiO45z — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) July 27, 2022

At the end of Date 5 of the championship, the auriazules are the only team that remains undefeated after the falls of Pachuca Y Puebla.

After the debut of Daniel Alves with the team, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini He highlighted the humility of the side, apart from ensuring that he trusts his rapid adaptation.

“He does not exert pressure, the first thing he told me is that he wanted equal treatment, no privileges. It is something that we are taking advantage of”commented.

the legend of Barcelona He has received praise and applause from the fans, because even on Twitter they shared a video where he does not want to travel in a separate van and asks to go on the bus with the rest of his teammates.

ACTIONS THAT SAY IT ALL!🤩 When they wanted to take Dani Alves in a separate van, he said no, and decided to travel with the team STRAIGHT: https://t.co/KjvGxMvwbn pic.twitter.com/c2u9TAkxS0 – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) July 28, 2022

Despite being super leaders of the semester, Alfonso Gonzalez assured that the team can improve even more, both individually and collectively because there are areas of opportunity.

“We can improve a lot. We have grown in football and we have been better on the pitch. We have lacked reflecting it on the scoreboard, but there are always areas of opportunity. We can look for a better version of everyone, both individually and collectively”he expressed.

“We have been doing things very well. The commitment is present and latent. We know about the squad and the opportunity we have to be at the top and be protagonists”he added.

about the duel before Cougars, poncho He launched: “It’s going to be a very intense match physically. We have to take care of what we have to do. We have a very vast squad to fight whoever and wherever”.

“We must continue along that line of adding the three points, both at home and away”ended.

STRIPED (4-4-2): Luis Cardenas; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Rodolfo Pizarro; Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Both teams have their moments, as they are powerful offensively, but at times they lose touch and slow down, so they will probably end up splitting units.

Forecast: Pumas 2-2 Rayados