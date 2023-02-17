We want to add at home, we will play with #GarraYEntrega our next game. 🙌@DHLMex brings you important information. 🆚 | @Chivas

⌚️ | 9:05 p.m.

🗓️ | Saturday February 18

📺 | Channel 5, TUDN

🏟️ | University Olympic Stadium#SoyDePumas #OrigenOfThePassion pic.twitter.com/PHEUUz8O9E — PUMAS (@PumasMX) February 16, 2023

VITAL TRIUMPH OF NECAXA AT HOME VS PUMAS !! A double from Méndez early and one more from Agustín Oliveros for the Rayos to add 3 points. Great game by Hugo González that ended up being a factor in maintaining the advantage after Pumas agreed on the score. 7 pts of Lightning pic.twitter.com/t6Zlzv6IiV — Raúl Ayala’s Notebook 📙🏟️⚽⚡ (@RaulFutbol07) February 16, 2023

THE CHIVAS WON AGAIN! 🐐 After two draws… Guadalajara added three points again after beating Xolos 2-1 in the debut of ‘Piojo’ Herrera 😎 ‘Pocho’ Guzmán recorded a double ⚽ https://t.co/gUgZHorZNR pic.twitter.com/edfNZBmkGb — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) February 16, 2023

“The game was just going to minute 5 and we were already losing 2-0 and with those levels of lack of concentration, the game became uphill. Then we imposed the style, we were close to drawing and at the end of the game they sentenced the game. If you have to talk about sins, it is to enter today unfocused. Obviously the feeling is very frustrating, but we have to reverse the present and be aware of how responsible we are. Full of courage that the rival goes ahead with two actions with our evident lack of concentration. In the end it doesn’t even become necessary to tell them anything. They enter the dressing room and are aware that the game was uphill. We got closer to the marker, but something becomes absurd when they are aware that our neglect cost us dearly ”he expressed.

TURN AROUND “We have to reverse the bad moment, we are responsible, today Necaxa is the fair winner” 🗣️: Rafael Puente, DT Club Pumas #Cougars #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/ibFr9tvbkz – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) February 16, 2023

“This victory takes a weight off us. For me victory was going to come sooner or later based on working, doing things well and learning from mistakes and at the same time proposing different things, being creative. The team had a positive possession, because against Xolos, another of the things that we highlighted was not having losses and possession helped us. It was a game of patience and in the end it turned out very well for us”shared.

Now about the duel before the cats, Sergio Flores issued a warning: “(We learned to) Never give up, never give up and keep trying. We are prepared for this and we want much more. In past games we had arrived, we had sought victory and it had not been given to us. Now we achieved it with effort, the changes started to revolutionize and improve the work. We dedicated ourselves to running, to scoring, to overcoming with intensity. Maybe it wasn’t as showy, but the goal was met, we deserved a win at home and now to think about the next game”.

THEY SHOWED TACTICAL INTELLIGENCE “Possession helped us and with the momentum and the changes we made it, it was a game of patience and we did it” 🗣️: Veljko Paunovic, DT Club Guadalajara#Chivas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/gots1SIe3k – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) February 16, 2023

Forecast: Pumas 1-2 Chivas