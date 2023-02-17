Next Saturday, February 18, Chivas visits Pumas at the University Olympic Stadium for Matchday 8 of the 2023 Closing Tournament, of the MX League, hoping to maintain his undefeated record as a visitor.
This week, Universidad Nacional suffered a painful 3-1 defeat against Necaxa in it victory stadiumthanks to a brace from Spanish edgar mendez and a target from the Argentine Augustine Oliverosdespite the discount of the Argentine Nicholas FreireIn addition, the auriazul team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Cesar Huerta at minute 90+4. those of Raphael Bridge They are eleventh with eight points.
On the other hand, Guadalajara achieved its first home victory in the akron stadium by coming back from 2-1 to Xolos of Tijuanawith a brace from the captain Victor Guzmanboth from the penalty mark, with which he rose to fifth place with twelve units.
Date: Saturday, February 18
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: college olympian
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 10:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: Marco Ortiz
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
COUGARS: 0 wins
CHIVAS: 4 wins
TIES: 1 draw
COUGARS: PPEEG
CHIVAS: GEEGP
After the loss to Necaxathe technician Raphael Bridge He pointed out that they were prey to their mistakes and that the inattention in the first minutes of the game was what cost them the game, he also indicated that they will appeal the red card he suffered with the Disciplinary Commission The Chinese Orchard.
“The game was just going to minute 5 and we were already losing 2-0 and with those levels of lack of concentration, the game became uphill. Then we imposed the style, we were close to drawing and at the end of the game they sentenced the game. If you have to talk about sins, it is to enter today unfocused. Obviously the feeling is very frustrating, but we have to reverse the present and be aware of how responsible we are. Full of courage that the rival goes ahead with two actions with our evident lack of concentration. In the end it doesn’t even become necessary to tell them anything. They enter the dressing room and are aware that the game was uphill. We got closer to the marker, but something becomes absurd when they are aware that our neglect cost us dearly ”he expressed.
Goalie: Sebastian Sosa
Defenses: Nicolás Freire, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Monroy
Midfielders: Higor Meritao, Santiago Trigos, and Gustavo del Prete.
Forwards: Diogo de Oliveira, Eduardo Salvio, and Juan Dinenno.
Banking: Julio González, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Alek Álvarez, José Caicedo, Marco García, Jonathan Sánchez, Gael Rodríguez, Carlos Gutiérrez, José Galindo
Finally, the club from Guadalajara won at home, so the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He admitted that a pressure was removed, he also praised his staff for the work they did.
“This victory takes a weight off us. For me victory was going to come sooner or later based on working, doing things well and learning from mistakes and at the same time proposing different things, being creative. The team had a positive possession, because against Xolos, another of the things that we highlighted was not having losses and possession helped us. It was a game of patience and in the end it turned out very well for us”shared.
Now about the duel before the cats, Sergio Flores issued a warning: “(We learned to) Never give up, never give up and keep trying. We are prepared for this and we want much more. In past games we had arrived, we had sought victory and it had not been given to us. Now we achieved it with effort, the changes started to revolutionize and improve the work. We dedicated ourselves to running, to scoring, to overcoming with intensity. Maybe it wasn’t as showy, but the goal was met, we deserved a win at home and now to think about the next game”.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alan Mozo, and Alejandro Mayorga.
Midfielders: Sergio Flores, Victor Guzman, and Pavel Perez
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros, and Daniel Rios.
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Ronaldo Cisneros, Cristián Calderón, ‘Chapito’ Sánchez, Alan Torres, ‘Tepa’ González, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, ‘Oso’ González, Zahid Muñoz.
Chivas plays much better when he leaves the house and taking into account that cougars will not be able to take advantage of the time factor as it is played in the afternoon, there are high chances that Paunovic and their leaders take a victory, in a duel that could be quite tight. The statistics are in favor of the rojiblancos, but the auriazules could complicate things.
Forecast: Pumas 1-2 Chivas
