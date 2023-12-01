Chivas won it!! The Flock took the lead in the series #4TosDeFinal against Pumas. We will meet the Semifinalist on Sunday at CU#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/wNGB08Cr87 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 1, 2023

“It wasn’t our best game. The rival surpassed us, beat us well and the tie is still open. They had to score one more goal in the first half, they didn’t get it. In the second half we tried to settle in better. We never feel comfortable in the game, we have to rest and win at home. We have to do an internal critique, prepare for the game at home like we played 20 days ago. “We have to take charge of what happened today and prepare for a great game.”he explained.

“There are 90 minutes left at home. It will be a totally different game. It is in our hands to be able to win and advance to the semifinals. Yes, totally, we hope that at home it is totally different, trying to win the duels and that the incidents are in our favor. We have to make a self-criticism of what we stopped doing in football. Thats the reality. Let everything be as it should be and may the best win.”he added.

About the Argentine’s little participation Juan Dinennowho entered the 84th minute, The Turk commented: “I felt that the team was settled in the second half and I gave them the minutes they needed, when they got tired The Bull (Gabriel Fernández), Juan entered. “It’s my decision.”.

“First of all, obviously as we said before, it is not frustration, it is living in the moment when you fail, on the other hand, it is generating, that is positive, it is thinking that hope is that, we are going to generate the opportunities, the dead ball We were close, I think the team is showing itself at this point in the Liguilla, it has a significant improvement”he declared.

“We will demand again because I do not feel happy, I know that the result is short, we have to work well on Sunday, to pass the tie, I am going to demand from the team, there is no relaxation, it is demanding more, giving more, I know that the boys Apart from the fact that they are going to give it, I demand more from them and they want it”he finished.

Before the duel, it was announced that the defender Gilberto Sepulveda He would be out due to a physical discomfort, with the intention of recovering him for the return, however, it is unknown if even recovered he will be a starter due to the good work of Antonio Briseno and Chiquete Orozco.

