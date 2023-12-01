Chivas won by the minimum Cougars in it Akron Stadium for the first leg quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The captain’s solitary goal was enough for the local team Fernando Beltran to gain an advantage, however, they could have gained a much wider advantage.
The second assault will be next Sunday, December 3 at the University Olympic Stadiumwhere Universidad Nacional only needs to tie the aggregate to advance to the semifinals, while Guadalajara must triumph in the aggregate.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Sunday, December 3
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: University Olympic
Schedule: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: Vix+
More news about Liga MX
After what happened in Akron Stadiumthe Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed He acknowledged that the rival was better and surpassed them, however, he has full confidence that they will be able to turn the series around to advance to the semifinals.
“It wasn’t our best game. The rival surpassed us, beat us well and the tie is still open. They had to score one more goal in the first half, they didn’t get it. In the second half we tried to settle in better. We never feel comfortable in the game, we have to rest and win at home. We have to do an internal critique, prepare for the game at home like we played 20 days ago. “We have to take charge of what happened today and prepare for a great game.”he explained.
“There are 90 minutes left at home. It will be a totally different game. It is in our hands to be able to win and advance to the semifinals. Yes, totally, we hope that at home it is totally different, trying to win the duels and that the incidents are in our favor. We have to make a self-criticism of what we stopped doing in football. Thats the reality. Let everything be as it should be and may the best win.”he added.
About the Argentine’s little participation Juan Dinennowho entered the 84th minute, The Turk commented: “I felt that the team was settled in the second half and I gave them the minutes they needed, when they got tired The Bull (Gabriel Fernández), Juan entered. “It’s my decision.”.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, Gustavo del Prete
Forwards: César Huerta, ‘Toto’ Salvio, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Jesús Molina, Juan Dinenno, Gil Alcalá, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy, Carlos Gutiérrez, José Galindo, Robert Ergas, Rodrigo López, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz
Despite having achieved victory, the Serbian coach evidently Veljko Paunovic He said he was dissatisfied with the result, since they had to extend the advantage, thanks to the fact that they clearly dominated their rival, with two balls crashing into the crossbar.
“First of all, obviously as we said before, it is not frustration, it is living in the moment when you fail, on the other hand, it is generating, that is positive, it is thinking that hope is that, we are going to generate the opportunities, the dead ball We were close, I think the team is showing itself at this point in the Liguilla, it has a significant improvement”he declared.
“We will demand again because I do not feel happy, I know that the result is short, we have to work well on Sunday, to pass the tie, I am going to demand from the team, there is no relaxation, it is demanding more, giving more, I know that the boys Apart from the fact that they are going to give it, I demand more from them and they want it”he finished.
Before the duel, it was announced that the defender Gilberto Sepulveda He would be out due to a physical discomfort, with the intention of recovering him for the return, however, it is unknown if even recovered he will be a starter due to the good work of Antonio Briseno and Chiquete Orozco.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón
Midfielders: Fernando Beltrán, Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González
Forwards: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Alexis Vega, Hiram Mier, Ronaldo Cisneros, Yael Padilla.
Pumas 1-1 Chivas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Pumas #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast