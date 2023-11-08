Next Saturday, November 11, Cougars receives Chivas in it University Olympic Stadium for the last day of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXa duel where they play for the position of fourth place, even though the two are already classified directly to the quarterfinals.
Universidad Nacional did its thing last Sunday by beating an eliminated team 3-0 Atlas in Ciudad Universitaria thanks to the many Argentinians Juan Dinenno and Gustavo del Preteas well as the target of Cesar Huerta. Thanks to this, the Auriazules are fifth in the table with 25 points.
On the other hand, Guadalajara also fired Blue Cross of the championship by triumphing in the Akron Stadium for the minimum of Yael Padilla. With this, the Sacred Flock remained in the fourth step with 27 units.
When? Saturday, November 11
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: University Olympic
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After beating the AtlasFrom now on, the Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed already issued a warning to Guadalajarabecause they are looking for a better position.
“We are very happy with the entire structure of the club. We have been looking for this since the squad was assembled and now we have one last home game in which we are playing for fourth place, let’s hope to finish as high as possible. It is clear that against Chivas we will play for fourth place, it is a head-to-head match.”he indicated.
In addition to this, El Turco applauded what was done by Juan DinennoHe also took the opportunity to send a message to the fans, who he hopes to see in greater numbers against the Sacred Flock.
“Juan is a club legend, it is positive that he always scores and played a good game, it is good that they regain confidence, but here the most important thing is the team and we know it. I am sure that the team can give more. “People are going to come and should support us, it will be a nice game and we are going to prepare and we are going to try to win it to finish as high as possible.”he finished.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magallán, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, ‘Toto’ Salvio, César Huerta
Forwards: Juan Dinenno, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Pablo Bennevendo, Jesús Molina, Gustavo del Prete, Robert Ergas, Christian Tabó, Carlos Gutiérrez, Gil Alcalá, José Galindo, Miguel Carreón, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz
The Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He stated that the changes injected energy into his team and were key in last Saturday’s victory against Blue Cross.
“We had a fantastic start, we should have scored a goal that would have helped us. The fatigue was noticeable, in the second half the changes caused an injection of energy, impetus and courage that we needed and the rest is history”declared the helmsman.
In addition to this, El Mago stated that they met the objective of ensuring classification before the last date, but the team remains humble in the face of facing the Cougars in CU.
“It is important to have entered the Liguilla, we continue to believe and work, but we know that we have not done anything. Today humility, unity, and the fans gave us wings, especially in the second half.”he concluded.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Raúl Martínez, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ González, Fernando Beltrán, Erick Gutiérrez
Forwards: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros
Substitutes: Alan Torres, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Pável Pérez, Yael Padilla, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Leo Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, Óscar Whalley, Jesús Sánchez, Armando González, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Chiquete, Ricardo Marín
Pumas 0-2 Chivas
