🇲🇨 We close the regular phase in the #CapitalRedandWhite! 🇲🇨 We want you to join us to play together for victory! 👊 #EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0gQDTu6dBr — CHIVAS (@Chivas) November 5, 2023

📝 Chivas advances to the direct quarterfinals by beating Cruz Azul. https://t.co/G03OCubUeq pic.twitter.com/zfnUgAut9H — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) November 5, 2023

“We are very happy with the entire structure of the club. We have been looking for this since the squad was assembled and now we have one last home game in which we are playing for fourth place, let’s hope to finish as high as possible. It is clear that against Chivas we will play for fourth place, it is a head-to-head match.”he indicated.

In addition to this, El Turco applauded what was done by Juan DinennoHe also took the opportunity to send a message to the fans, who he hopes to see in greater numbers against the Sacred Flock.

“Juan is a club legend, it is positive that he always scores and played a good game, it is good that they regain confidence, but here the most important thing is the team and we know it. I am sure that the team can give more. “People are going to come and should support us, it will be a nice game and we are going to prepare and we are going to try to win it to finish as high as possible.”he finished.

“WE ARE PLAYING FOR FOURTH PLACE AGAINST CHIVAS”🔥 The Pumas coach, Antonio Mohamed, said he is aware of everything that is at stake against Chivas. 📹 @JulianVP56 pic.twitter.com/yLS7d9f7TJ — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 5, 2023

#PlayerOfTheMatch @CervezaTecate – Juan Dinenno “El Comandante” had a hand in practically all of his team’s offensive plays, he scored the first and was instrumental in achieving the second in the 3-0 victory against Atlas.#TecatePlayerDelPartido | #OfficialBeer |… pic.twitter.com/VnXnXOvtlP — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 5, 2023

“We had a fantastic start, we should have scored a goal that would have helped us. The fatigue was noticeable, in the second half the changes caused an injection of energy, impetus and courage that we needed and the rest is history”declared the helmsman.

In addition to this, El Mago stated that they met the objective of ensuring classification before the last date, but the team remains humble in the face of facing the Cougars in CU.

“It is important to have entered the Liguilla, we continue to believe and work, but we know that we have not done anything. Today humility, unity, and the fans gave us wings, especially in the second half.”he concluded.