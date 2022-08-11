This Saturday, August 13, Pumas receives América at the University Olympic Stadium for another edition of Capital Classiccorresponding to Matchday 8 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.
National University he didn’t play his match last week MX League in view of Puebla because he traveled to European soil to face Barcelona in the Spotify Camp Nou for the duel for Joan Gamper Trophywhich was left by the local team by thrashing 6-0, with a double by Pedri and polish targets Robert Lewandowskithe French Ousmane Dembelethe Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the dutch Frankie de Jong. Right now he is tenth with eight points.
On the other hand, Eagles They come from returning to the path of victory, since they took advantage of the shelter of their people in the Aztec stadium to bend 2-1 to Juarez Braveswith a double of Henry Martinwhile the discount did Allan Medina. With the win, those from Coapa climbed to 14th place with seven units.
Date: Saturday, August 13
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: University Olympic
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:05 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 8:05 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Referee: Adonai Escobedo
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/shows
COUGARS: 1 win
AMERICA: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
COUGARS: EEEVE
AMERICA: VPPVP
After being beaten by the Barcelona and receive several criticisms from journalists, analysts and fans of other squads, the Argentine Juan Dinenno came out in defense of the club.
“Everyone is free to criticize, we know it was a bad result, we did not expect it, we wanted to make history, we could not but it is a great experience, and to be able to learn from it for Saturday to try to win”he declared.
“Each one can say what they want, they are in a position to do so because of what they work for, a means of communication, I will not respond to everything that is said, everyone is responsible for what they say”added the battering ram.
about the duel before AmericaHe launched: “Saturday is what really matters for us in the league, beyond these experiences with Celta, Barcelona, all of that had to serve to win”.
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Nicolás Freire (C), Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo.
Media: Higo Meritao, Leonel López, Dani Alves.
Forwards: Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno.
Banking: Gil Alcalá, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Marco García, Diogo, César Huerta, Efraín Velarde.
After achieving his double last date, Henry Martin launched a warning for the brazilian Daniel Alves and the rest of the auriazules.
“I think (Dani Alves) knows what America is. We had to face him in the Olympic Games and he is a very intelligent person and before coming to Mexico he should have informed himself. He is very big and has achieved many things. I think he knows what It’s America, it knows it’s the biggest team in Mexico and it knows what it’s going to face on Saturday.”he indicated.
“I think they come hungry for revenge (after falling to Barcelona). They always tell you that you are not looking for who did it to you, but who pays for it. Ahra I think they are going to look for who, but we are not going to be of those who are going to let themselves be crushed. We have to arrive and give that blow of authority. The Clásicos have to be won no matter what. Playing ugly, bad, good, beautiful. Like it or not, you have to win it. You will make noise to do. We are going to take care of getting the best result on the pitch”he added.
Goalie: William Ochoa
Defenses: Sebastián Cáseres, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara.
Media: Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
Banking: Óscar Jiménez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Federico Viñas, Bruno Valdez
Although Cougars comes from being thrashed in Europe, in the MX League He hasn’t done things that badly, because in fact he is the only one undefeated so far, so he will try to stay that way, so he will leave everything on the field.
The America He was finally able to win after not being able to get favorable results, because for periods of time it seems that the team is not on the field, without forgetting that they have had serious problems scoring.
It is expected to be an open match due to the quality of the players they have, apart from pride being at stake, we will surely see an exciting draw with goals.
Prediction: Pumas 2-2 America
