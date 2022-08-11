Let’s enjoy the Clásico Capitalino together! 🤜🤛 This Saturday the doors of the EOU will open at 4 pm, do not forget to consult in https://t.co/80rfFkuztR prohibited objects in the stadium. See you Saturday! 🏟️#OriginOfThePassion #ImDePumas pic.twitter.com/agzWBFgiOo – PUMAS (@PumasMX) August 10, 2022

⏰ End of the match!

⚽ Barca 6-0 Cougars

👟 Lewandowski (x2), Pedri (x2), Aubameyang and F. De Jong 🏆 The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barça! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/WKgPrwK3xm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 7, 2022

🦅 America keeps the three points from Henry’s hand! The azulcremas ended up suffering, but they won it 2-1 over Juárez. #LigaMX https://t.co/OtARABDhx8 pic.twitter.com/Y3BgOYiFXE – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 8, 2022

“Everyone is free to criticize, we know it was a bad result, we did not expect it, we wanted to make history, we could not but it is a great experience, and to be able to learn from it for Saturday to try to win”he declared.

“Each one can say what they want, they are in a position to do so because of what they work for, a means of communication, I will not respond to everything that is said, everyone is responsible for what they say”added the battering ram.

about the duel before AmericaHe launched: “Saturday is what really matters for us in the league, beyond these experiences with Celta, Barcelona, ​​all of that had to serve to win”.

Defenses: Nicolás Freire (C), Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo.

Media: Higo Meritao, Leonel López, Dani Alves.

Forwards: Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno.

Banking: Gil Alcalá, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Marco García, Diogo, César Huerta, Efraín Velarde.

“I think (Dani Alves) knows what America is. We had to face him in the Olympic Games and he is a very intelligent person and before coming to Mexico he should have informed himself. He is very big and has achieved many things. I think he knows what It’s America, it knows it’s the biggest team in Mexico and it knows what it’s going to face on Saturday.”he indicated.

“I think they come hungry for revenge (after falling to Barcelona). They always tell you that you are not looking for who did it to you, but who pays for it. Ahra I think they are going to look for who, but we are not going to be of those who are going to let themselves be crushed. We have to arrive and give that blow of authority. The Clásicos have to be won no matter what. Playing ugly, bad, good, beautiful. Like it or not, you have to win it. You will make noise to do. We are going to take care of getting the best result on the pitch”he added.

Banking: Óscar Jiménez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Federico Viñas, Bruno Valdez

The America He was finally able to win after not being able to get favorable results, because for periods of time it seems that the team is not on the field, without forgetting that they have had serious problems scoring.

It is expected to be an open match due to the quality of the players they have, apart from pride being at stake, we will surely see an exciting draw with goals.

Prediction: Pumas 2-2 America