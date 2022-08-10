Pumas and America will star in a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino this weekend. Both squads from Mexico City will face each other on Saturday, August 13 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. The two teams have generated great expectations among their fans, but they are currently outside the first places in the general table of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX.
The UNAM team is coming off an overwhelming defeat against Barcelona in the dispute for the Joan Gamper trophy, while the Águilas are coming off an important victory against FC Juárez by a score of 2-1. The Clásico Capitalino could be a turning point for these teams to get into a positive dynamic and grow in the second half of the competition.
This is everything you need to know about the matchday 8 match between Pumas and América in the Apertura 2022.
Pumas winning odds: +187
Draw odds: +220
America win rate: +150
Juan Ignacio Dinenno scores: +150
Henry Martin scores: +170
More than 2.5 goals: +110
America: two wins
Cougars: a victory
Ties: two
Exact corner kicks (10): +750.
Correct score 1-1: +425.
Correct score: 2-1: +750.
Correct score: 1-2: +700.
Pumas and America have an intense rivalry that is becoming more and more competitive. Both teams did not start the tournament in the way they expected and will seek to move up in the general table at the expense of their rival. According to the statistics, the UNAM and the Eagles average 1.17 goals in the 2022 Apertura.
Prediction Pumas 1 – 1 America.
America scores first and draws: +600
Pumas scores first and draws: +600
Juan Dinenno, author of the first goal: +400
Juan Dinenno, author of the last goal: +400
The azulcrema team is still looking for a new reinforcement for the Apertura 2022. The Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez is the number one option. Although LAFC seeks to retain the talented winger, the azulcrema board will make an economic effort to add him to their squad and enhance his attack.
During the summer market, the Eagles hired Jonathan Rodríguez and looked for Pablo Solari. The Argentine ended up going to River Plate and America kept looking for a winger.
The friendly match between Pumas and Barcelona continues to give something to talk about. Xavi Martín, former director of Barcelona, was critical of the behavior of some players from the UNAM team in the dispute over the Joan Gamper trophy.
“If you start playing against a team and you think that those in front of you are like your idols, that conditions you, you don’t present yourself as equals. You’re seeing them as if they were album cards,” said Martín.
