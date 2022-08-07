Club Universidad was thrashed by FC Barcelona 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy, despite the exhibition they gave the university team at the Spotify Camp Nou, the rout came cheap, because after having conceded four goals in The first 20 minutes expected an overwhelming and historic win.
The annotations of the box culé were of Robert Lewandowski, Pedri (2), Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Y Frankie de Jong.
Fortunately for the auriazul environment, the coaching staff and the players adjusted their deficiencies and only allowed a couple more goals in the second half, however, the reality is that the football level between both teams is extremely narrow, since the Aztec team did not offered the necessary difficulties to put the Blaugrana team in trouble.
The possession of the auriazul team did not exceed 30% and they could barely finish off the goal four times for the 20 times that the local team did.
The Panzas Verdes de León were another Mexican club that came to the Camp Nou to play the Joan Gamper Trophy, it was in the summer of 2014 when the culé team thrashed the emeralds 6-0 with scores from Lionel Messi, Neymar (two), El Haddadi (2 and sandro.
Next weekend at Ciudad Universitaria, the feline team will receive Club América on the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the Pedregal team will seek to break the streak of three consecutive games by drawing.
On their own, FC Barcelona will begin their activity in the 2022-23 season when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on matchday 1 of La Liga.
