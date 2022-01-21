Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament began and this Sunday at noon, the Pumas UNAM will host the Tigres UANL where they will seek to remain the leaders of the competition after having won their first two games.
Meanwhile, the San Nicolás de los Garza team hopes to add their first win, so a possibly very entertaining match awaits us this weekend.
When is? | Sunday January 23.
What time does it start? | 12:00 noon (Mexico City time).
Where? | University Olympic Stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | Afizzionados (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the match in your country!
Online Streaming | Blim TV and izzi.tv (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
Alan Mozo He has had a great start to the tournament providing several assists, but in the last match he suffered an expulsion, so he will not see activity this Sunday and will be a sensitive loss in the scheme of Lillini.
Igor Lichnovsky He came to reinforce the central of the felines, but he will not see activity this week, he came to cover the departure of Francisco Meza Y Carlos Salcedo.
Pumas Lineup (3-5-2) | Talavera; Ortiz, Galindo, Velarde; Rodriguez, Garcia, Higor, Lopez, Saucedo; Diogo and Roger.
Tigers Lineup (4-4-2) | Guzman; Rodriguez, Reyes, Ayala, Angulo; Cordova Pizarro, Carioca, Aquino; Gignac and Lopez.
The university students from Mexico City are having a great start to the tournament and have been able to overcome the few reinforcements that have arrived and the teacher Lillini He has done an extraordinary job, so they will surely get the three points against some royals who have not yet joined the news for this tournament.
Cougars 2-0 Tigers.
