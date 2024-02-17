Mexico City.- Leonardo Gabriel Suárez, 27 years old, was present today at a press conference to discuss his controversial departure from the Club America Eagles heading to the UNAM Pumas.

Leo Suárez was brushed by him technical, André Jardinethat lThe best option that was presented to him was to reinforce the Capitals in this Closing 2024 of the Mexican League.

Before the market closes Argentinian he withdrew from Coapa wordlessly. She arrived at Scree to carry out physical tests and sign your signature to be a new player of the UNAM Pumas.

After several weeks of activity, Leonardo Gabriel Suarez He spoke about that topic and assured that he said goodbye to Club América through text messages.

Leo Suárez in the Pumas UNAM game

jam media

«I wasn't allowed to say goodbye to my teammates, but I did do so by message, I also said goodbye to the people at the club and I signed the contract and I couldn't say goodbye, but that was it. I spoke to them and they wished me the best. There was a very great friendship with everyone,” he declared.

On the other hand, Leonardo Gabriel Suarez mentioned that the project that was presented to him in the UNAM Pumas He thought it was interesting to make the decision to wear the jacket Auriazul in this Closing 2024.

«I am grateful to the fans of Cougars for how they treated me from day one and telling them that I am going to die with them. “I am going to be respectful and I am going to thank the people who help me in my football career and as a person,” he expressed.

Leo Suárez celebrates with Guillermo Martínez

jam media

Leo Suarez adds three games with the UNAM Pumasone from the beginning, in the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League. He has accumulated 138 minutes on the field and so far remains goalless in the competition.

UNAM Pumas will receive Santos Laguna in the day 7. He University Olympic stadium It will be the epicenter of an extraordinary match that will be played on Sunday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

