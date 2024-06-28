In recent weeks, information has emerged regarding Club Universidad Nacional’s interest in reinforcing its midfield with the Club América footballer, Richard Sanchez.
The most recent version comes from the portal The Universal Sportswho said that there is an interest from the cats in a Paraguayan soccer player, this was revealed in the Barra Brava column, so this option re-emerges strongly for the team led by the Argentine Gustavo Lema, who will experience his second tournament at the helm of the university group.
It should be mentioned that the 28-year-old player has a current contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2026 and his market value according to Transfer market It is 6 million eurosso the signing would not be easy, however, the South American would see it in a positive light given his desire to add more playing time.
On the other hand, other sources such as 365scores Mexico They have linked the player with Pachuca, Toluca, Santos Laguna and Tijuana, because in his environment there is interest in going out in search of the player regaining the prominence that he has lost since the arrival of André Jardine to the blue-cream set.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is worth mentioning that, a month ago, the renowned Argentine communicator Cesar Luis Merlosaid there is nothing Sanchez and the felines, that everything is a rumor and that most of the footballers who have linked to the university club are lies, since there is no interest, much less negotiations or offers.
At the moment, five casualties have been confirmed in the Pedregal team: Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Molina, Eduardo Salvio, Christian Tabó and Carlos Gutierrez. While they have not announced any signing.
#Pumas #UNAM #search #important #element #America #Apertura
Leave a Reply