Pumas gave a coup of authority this Sunday, December 3 and beat Chivas de Guadalajara in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.
The UNAM team came into this match after losing the first leg by a score of 1-0 at the Akron Stadium. The team led by Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed entered the field inspired and was able to turn the result around.
Just in the 14th minute the scores were even on the aggregate scoreboard: Antonio Briseño scored an own goal. Four minutes later, César Huerta charged from the spot and beat Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez to make it 2-1 in favor of Chivas.
Finally, at minute 64, Gabriel Matías Fernández appeared to make the final 3-1 with which Pumas qualified for the semifinals of Apertura 2023.
The Liga MX semifinals are beginning to take shape. The first confirmed series is América vs Atlético de San Luis.
The UNAM team already has its place in the next round and now awaits its next rival: Tigres UANL or Puebla.
Both teams tied at two goals in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Tigres would advance to the next round if they tied by any score or won by any score.
Puebla only needs victory. Who will be Pumas’ next rival on their way to the Apertura 2023 title?
