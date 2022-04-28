The team of Cougars let go of the victory against Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League, in a game with controversies, goals and arbitration decisions, and when they were up on the scoreboard 2-0, they tied at the last minute.
When the game was more difficult and with few scoring opportunities, the whistler scored a penalty in favor of the Seattle Sounders after contact with the striker Ignatius Dinenno, who took the ball, put it on the penalty mark and took the shot wrong. Fortunately for him, the goalkeeper Stefan Frei was ahead, so everything had to be repeated and now the Argentine did not fail, thus opening the scoring in CU.
In this way the referee put an end to the first half, with a soaked crowd, but with wholesale emotions due to the good moment of the team. Already for the complementary part, they ran only two minutes from the beginning of the second half when Dinenno took advantage of an excellent service by Rivas to put the front and make it 2-0 for the night.
At minute 72′ a penalty was awarded, but now in favor of the Seattle Sounders team, after a handball by Saucedo. After reviewing the VAR after a push by Arreaga on the Pumas player, the referee remained firm in his decision. The executor of the payment was Lodeiro, who was close to failing after a good flight by Talavera, but that was not enough to get the ball
When everything seemed to end in favor of the auriazules, in the minutes of compensation Efraín Velarde kicked the rival striker in the knee; again the referee relied on the VAR and did not hesitate to point out the infraction inside the area. Once again, Loreiro scored the equalizing goal.
An unfortunate case in the game was the injury of full-back Alan Mozo. Just before the end of the first half, at the time of disputing a ball, the rival ‘levered’ him on the ankle, immediately causing him to leave in the ‘cart of misfortunes’ going straight to the hospital, his place was taken by Jesús Rivas.
That was how the whistle signaled the end of the match on Wednesday’s cold, rainy and sad night at the Ciudad Universitaria stadium, with a score of 2-2.
Now everything will be defined next Wednesday, May 4, at 9:00 p.m. on the Lumen Field, where the university students will seek to make history by becoming champions for a new adventure in the Club World Cup.
