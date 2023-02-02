Dani Alves is in the middle of a legal process that today looks very against him. The Brazilian veteran is in pretrial detention in Spain accused of an alleged sexual assault at the end of 2022. The investigations are ongoing and, at least for now and perhaps absolutely, his time in football is over. waiting for the formal resolution of the Barcelona jury.
One of the third parties affected in this matter has been the Pumas de la UNAM, a team in which the player was a member, and who immediately chose to end the player’s contract with the aim of not linking the club or the university. most important in Latin America with such an embarrassing matter. In sports, the capital lost a man who was in Rafael Puente Jr’s plans, while economically, the signing of Alves has been a waste of millions of dollars that they seek to recover from the player’s own pocket.
The player’s contract includes a clause through which the Pumas can demand compensation from the player in the event that he is involved in crimes, for which it is stated that the UNAM club has demanded that the environment from the Brazilian 5 million dollars as compensation for the fault on the part of Alves. A figure that practically assumes all the money that the club has paid to the player for his salary and transfer bonuses and performance.
