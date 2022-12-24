Chivas has not been the fastest in the transfer market. However, in the last hours and although they have not been officially announced by the club, both Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos have already reported at the Verde Valle facilities and they have become the first two reinforcements for the team led by Paunovic ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament that begins in a couple of weeks.
Thus, Guadalajara has strengthened the midfield and the center of attack, two positions where they lacked and have managed to balance. Now, it seems that the club’s final task is to find a central defender to strengthen the lower zone and the club has already made a formal offer for one of its market targets. This is Arturo ‘Palermo’ Ortiz from the Pumas, who at the moment will not join the Verde Valle team as the offer was rejected.
Chivas put a million dollars on the Pumas table plus the letter from ‘Pollo’ Briseño or Hiram Mier as compensation for the transfer of Ortiz. However, those from Pedregal have been forceful: they are willing to negotiate but they do not want players as part of the payment, they expect a clean figure of more than two and a half million dollars to resume negotiations. A position that the board of directors of the Guadalajara team must assess in the following days to seek to sign ‘Palermo’ or discard him as an alternative and look for other players.
