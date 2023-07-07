Pumas made a more prominent market than expected within the UNAM team. The club obtained the necessary resources and they have managed to sign several well-known foreign footballers of very good international caliber, thus giving Mohamed a squad that is surely far from being the best in the country, but one that looks much broader and more competitive compared to what those in the nation’s capital had last semester.
In addition, unlike what is usually experienced with the feline team, the Pumas were not forced to sell their great figures in order to close the arrival of their new reinforcements. In fact, they had a call from two of the most powerful portfolios in the MX League to probe the possible signing of one of the key men on the field for the ‘Turco’.
Cruz Azul and Tigres, both looking for quality Mexican players, contacted the Pumas board of directors to probe the future of César Huerta and the feline management was clear with their position, the one trained in Chivas is a key man in the plans for short term from the ‘Turk’ and that is why it is not for sale for any reason. Or at least not this summer, something unusual within the UNAM team, since they are usually tempted to at least listen to the offers that the country’s powerful may present them.
