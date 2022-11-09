Changes are coming within Pumas after a failed semester where the university students were possibly the great disappointment of the tournament. The movements began after the departure of Andrés Lillini and the arrival of Rafael Puente Jr. to the team’s coaching staff, and now the cats will seek to define the squad’s assembly.
The Pumas need reinforcements in specific areas where the cats have evident deficiencies. One of them is the goal, because neither Julio González nor Gil Alcalá proved to be trustworthy goalkeepers thinking of being able to fight for important games and for the club, the signing of a proven goalkeeper is essential. For this reason, they could present a formal offer for a Puebla star.
Sources close to Pumas report that Rafael Puente Jr. has given the green light for the signing of Antony Silva. The Guarani goalkeeper is one of the best savers since he arrived in Mexico and in addition to his quality under the goal, he has shown to have personality and hierarchy to be a leader on and off the field.
All these factors bring together exactly what Pumas is looking for for its goal and that is why they are fully willing to make a formal offer to both the Guarani goalkeeper and the Puebla board.
