The Pumas de la UNAM, now under the technical direction of Rafael Puente Jr., will seek their revenge after last semester was the great disappointment of the season. The university team appeals to keep the bulk of the squad and only sign players in specific areas where the squad has shortcomings to solve.
One of the positions that Pumas urgently needs to reinforce is the goal. The previous semester, both Julio González and Gil Alcalá showed that they are not goalkeepers for big stages, neither of them managed to fill the void left by Alfredo Talavera who left for Juárez and that is why the Pedregal team is looking at all costs for a piece of hierarchy for the goal, where the first strong name is that of Manuel Ortega, although those of the UNAM have added to their list another serious candidate who already has experience in our country.
Pumas is very interested in the Uruguayan veteran Sebastián Sosa, who despite being 36 years old, continues to tackle at a high level, as evidenced by his presence with the Uruguayan National Team in Qatar 2022. At the time, Sosa was a figure of Liga MX when he wore the colors of Monarcas Morelia, today he is a fundamental piece in Independiente de Avellaneda, however, his contract is about to end and at the moment there are no options to renew, for which, he would join the group from the capital of Mexico as a free agent, a fact that makes it much more attractive.
