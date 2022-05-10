This Monday, May 9, 2022, the keys to the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil were concluded after having given us memorable encounters and unexpected results. However, there were two places left for the semifinals to be played and the first of them would be defined at the Akron Stadium between Chivas and Pumas.
It should be noted that soccer is full of surprises and they say that matches must be played before predicting, and this key was a clear example of this, because although Pumas could not reach the semifinals, it surprised more than one with the gigantic performance he had in the two games against Guadalajara where the university students were superior to the rojiblancas by long periods.
But in these scenarios you must be efficient and not make any mistakes in order to advance, and unfortunately, Pumas was guilty of it and let go of a result that had them with a foot and a half in the semifinals, because thanks to a superb performance by Aerial Chavarin, the auriazules, who arrived at Akron with a global score of 2-2, went up on the scoreboard by two goals, the first by Liliana Rodríguez and the second by the Mexican-American who made the visitors dream of the long-awaited happens.
The illusion faded little by little, as Michelle González discounted for Chivas minutes after the goal and for the second half, Chivas turned to attack and tied the score through Carolina Jaramillo.
Pumas continued to fight, but the last stake fell in the final stretch of the match when a penalty was sanctioned in favor of Chivas that Licha Cervantes made valid and in this way, the Flock fell 3-2, which was definitive and gave them the ticket to semifinals.
Thus, with their heads held high, Pumas ends its participation in Clausura 2022, scoring 4 goals against a team that received six throughout the regular phase and nothing to leave out the only undefeated team along with Tigres Femenil.
