The 2022 Clausura began for the Liga MX Femenil teams and in Ciudad Universitaria the journey began for the Pumas team, because after completing a tournament where they stayed one step away from qualifying for the league, Karina Báez’s team came for a rematch.
This Saturday, January 8, 2021, the Clausura 2022 tournament for the UNAM Pumas began against the León team, which, with a new technical direction, appeared at the University Olympic Stadium without its best footballer, Marta Cox, who; After a host of doubts and an evident displeasure caused by the performance of the team and the little support from the board, he decided to continue with the club, however, he could not make the trip to Mexico City due to physical problems that prevented him from being to full conditions.
Thus, the ball rolled for Pumas and after 90 minutes of vibrant soccer at CU, the ball played in their favor, as a goal from Bibiana Quintos sealed the Auriazul victory at home and became the first three university points of the tournament.
Undoubtedly, much is expected of this team led by Karina Báez, since the great addition for this tournament is nothing more and nothing less than Stephanie Ribeiro, who arrived in Mexico six months ago for the American team and due to injuries that they reduced their first campaign in the country, they left the azulcrema box to reinforce the university attack.
It should be noted that Ribeiro has not yet been able to debut with Pumas, but it is expected that for the next day, the American footballer will contribute her bit in the feline offensive and that she will join footballers such as Dinora Garza and Marlyn Campa in the offensive axis of this team.
