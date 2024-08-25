Mexico City.- Pumas Femenil roared in CU and took the three points from Puebla with a score of 2-1.

The university students won at home, at the start of Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Femenil. With this result, the capital team had 15 points, the result of 5 wins and 2 losses.

In the match, the felines took the lead in the 6th minute with a goal by American Aerial Chavarín, who headed in a cross from Paola Chavero, but had a little help after the poor exit of the Puebla goalkeeper, Silvia Machuca. Already in control of the match, the Pumas turned to the front to try to extend their lead and, again, through Chavarín they managed to make it 2-0 in the 41st minute. With this victory, the feline team ended a two-game losing streak (2-0 against Pachuca and 3-1 against Tigres).

Puebla found the goal three minutes into the second half to get closer on the scoreboard with a goal by Johana Rosas from a through ball by Anna Loftus. However, with this defeat, the team from Puebla was left with two points and is still without a win in this tournament.

The day continues

Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Femenil continues today with four matches, the most interesting being that of Pachuca, the leader of the tournament, who visits Atlético San Luis. A. San Luis vs. Pachuca TV: ESPN / 5:00 p.m. Santos vs. Tigres TV: Caliente TV / 7:00 p.m. Juárez vs. Tijuana TV: Fox Sports / 7:06 p.m. Mazatlán vs. Querétaro TV: Fox Sports / 9:10 p.m.