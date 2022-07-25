We were talking about the great start that the university students had in this Apertura 2022 after their first two victories in the first two days against Mazatlán and Puebla, but on the other hand, Toluca was also doing the same, and although the Diablas had fallen against America On the first day, their home victory against Pachuca gave them a very important push ahead of the next matchup against the Pumas team.
It has always been said, the Toluca team is a team that tournament after tournament always makes people uncomfortable, always fights and gives very good games. He always appears and on this occasion, the Devil appeared to Pumas in Ciudad Universitarias and also with scoring debut included.
The match, which was played on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM, was yet another mischief for the visiting team, as they began falling with an early goal from Grecia Pineda that kept Pumas with the advantage on the scoreboard by the entire first half and much of the second period until Brenda Woch, a new scarlet reinforcement directly from Brazil for this Apertura 2022, debuted with Toluca in what was only her second game, since she had barely made her debut last day in Nemesio Diez
In this way, the game was tied at minute 63 and from there, Toluca woke up and applied the same dose to Pachuca last week and managed to overcome the score through who else if not Mariel Román who once again did a great goal for theirs and thus, at minute 74, Toluca had turned the score around and Pumas could not reverse the result, losing their first match of the tournament at home.
Thus, Toluca does evil to Pumas at home and adds 3 more points reaching six units, positioning itself as one of the best in the tournament. We will see how the story ends for both squads.
