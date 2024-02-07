Monterrey has become one of the clubs that repatriates the most national players to Mexico. The club from the north of the country has what other Liga MX teams lack to be attractive to several “Mexican stars”, plenty of money.
They can offer contracts and therefore superior living conditions, a fact that has led more than one soccer player outside of Mexico to take a step back towards royal lands, this winter that has been the case of Gerardo Arteaga.
This was also the case of Héctor Moreno, who, tired of Qatar football, chose to return to Liga MX and sign a contract with Monterrey, earning one of the best salaries in all of national football, although, so far with few sporting achievements. .
This being the case and despite a recent renewal, the departure of the 36-year-old central veteran is not ruled out in Rayados, who could fulfill his goal of retiring in Pumas, as long as there is financial willingness on both sides.
Pumas is analyzing the option of moving to sign Moreno to give him retirement in the club where he was born, an idea that does not displease the player, however, at the moment the option remains distant.
Héctor has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Monterrey, therefore, the cats would have to pay for his transfer unless the defender agrees to leave as he arrived, as a free agent. Furthermore, those at UNAM cannot afford the income that the legend of the Mexican National Team receives today, who would have to accept a considerable salary reduction to meet the objective of closing the cycle at CU
