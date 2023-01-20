In the last few hours, the departure of Daniel Alves of cougarsThis is due to the legal problem in which the footballer is involved in Spain.
It was at a press conference where Leopoldo Silva, president of Pumas, informed the media that the contract with Dani Alves was terminated for being accused of sexual abuse.
“The Club Universidad Nacional has made the decision to terminate the employment contract with the player Daniel Alves with just cause as of this day. With this decision, the club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts of any member of our institution, whoever they may be. that go against the university spirit and its values”he mentioned.
In accordance with the Club’s Internal Regulations, this is the maximum sanction that can be applied in a case of this type.
What is Dani Alves accused of?
The player Daniel Alves has been pointed out by a woman accused of the crime of sexual abuse, which occurred on the night of December 30 in a nightclub in Barcelona.
For now, the prosecutor’s office arrested him this Friday, January 20, and the court authorized his entry into pretrial detention without the right to bail.
That is how Daniel Alves His career in Mexican soccer with the Pumas ended with an ephemeral step, where he played a total of 13 games and assisted with 6 assists.
