Austin, United States.- Pumas disappointed in their Leagues Cup debut, forgot their promises of seeking the title of the competition and fell 3-2 against Austin FC.

Despite the fact that the MLS team played with 10 men after Osmar Bukari was sent off in the 34th minute, the university team wasted their numerical superiority, was a victim of their defensive errors and wasted a penalty awarded in the 90th minute, but still could not get the victory.

Alex Ring opened the scoring in the 8th minute, after Julio González launched a late effort to stop the home team from advancing.

Ignacio Pussetto made his debut in this match, teaming up with Alí Ávila on offense.

Despite the Argentine’s best efforts, he came up empty-handed. He attempted two shots from medium distance, but only managed to send them over goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland’s crossbar.

Austin lost Bukari for kicking Ruben Duarte, but this did not affect them.

When the university students were putting the most pressure on, Gyazi Zardes scored the 2-0 after a mistake by Rodrigo López who opened the way for the score.

Before going to the break, at 45′, Alí ​​Avila single-handedly pushed a ball that César Huerta sent into the goal and made it 2-1.

The gold and blues did not take advantage of the break to regroup, as in a new defensive error, Sebastián Driussi scored the 3-1 in the 54th minute to increase the lead.

Although coach Gustavo Lema made several adjustments to the offense with the entry of Memo Martínez and Rogelio Funes Mori, he struggled in the second half to present a team with greater depth.

Martínez made it 3-2 in the 71st minute with a header after an assist from Jorge Ruvalcaba.

Even though the gold and blues tried their best to rescue the tie, they could do little against a team that retreated and fought for every ball, defending their area.

Two minutes from the end, “Chino” Huerta’s ankle was stepped on in the area and after a review by the VAR the referee awarded a penalty. Martínez took the shot terribly, telegraphing his shot to the Cleveland goalkeeper who saved it to leave the Mexicans with their noses hanging.