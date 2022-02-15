One of the key pieces of the last great seasons of Pumas is without a doubt Alfredo Talavera. The Mexican has not only been a factor on the pitch with his saves, many of them representing points, but his natural leadership has been key to keeping the group united and focused on delivering on the pitch .
That is why the veteran World Cup player and the UNAM club want to continue their relationship and sign a contract renewal, however, it is a fact that it is paused, although not because of the money factor that is usually the most common, but for the duration of the next contract, a situation that generates the division between the two.
In Pumas they want Alfredo for just one more year and then hand over the baton to a younger goalkeeper who represents a better future for the club, while Talavera considers himself in excellent physical condition and wants the club from the country’s capital to present him with an offer to continue within the pack for two years, that is, four short tournaments. Negotiations are expected to continue and, without a doubt, one of the two parties will have to give in to sign or simply divide their paths in the summer.
