What a terrible way to close its participation in the first half of the year for Club Universidad, the Pedregal team aspired to become monarch of the confederation or at least advance to the Mexican soccer league, to dream of being champions, but it ended leaving them empty-handed and with their fans dressed and rowdy.
They let slip the title of the Concacaf Champions League since the first leg in Ciudad Universitaria, after losing a two-goal lead in each over the final against Seattle Sounders and during their visit to the United States they were exhibited and incidentally broke the hegemony of Liga MX, after more than 15 years winning the confederation title.
With his first consummate failure falling in the final of Concachampionsthey had the consolation prize of having entered the playoffs in 11th place and aspiring to sneak into the Liguilla to go in search of the domestic championships that they have not won since Clausura 2011.
However, Club Deportivo Guadalajara took away their aspirations and eliminated them in the playoffs with a 4-1 win, so they will continue for a longer time without being champions.
Andres Lillini He couldn’t motivate his players like on other occasions and with the good times that the Sacred Flock is experiencing, they couldn’t do anything to avoid their double failure in a matter of a week.
