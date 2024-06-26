Mexico City.– Although Paraguayan David Martínez arrived in Mexico City on Sunday night to present medical evidence to join the Pumas, this afternoon the university board confirmed that there was no agreement with the defender and the transaction was annulled.

Martínez played for River Plate last year, where he barely saw action for 9 minutes in 5 games.

Upon his arrival in Mexico City, Martinez said that he was coming from a very big club to join another very important one in Mexican soccer.

He was received by the team’s Communications area and taken to a hotel in the capital. Martínez arrived with suitcase in hand and his partner

It was planned that on Monday he would attend the medical examinations at the UNAM facilities and later sign his contract in Cantera.

However, yesterday the University Club remained silent and did not give details about the player’s incorporation.

“The University Club informs that because it does not suit the interests of any of the parties involved in the hiring of David Martínez, the player will not arrive at our institution,” it was indicated in a statement.

Unofficially, it was learned that the defender was on loan with an option to buy, which would become official for 3 million dollars, as soon as he completed 60 percent of the possible minutes.

Sources close to the club indicated that he did not pass the medical examination, so they closed the matter.