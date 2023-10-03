Mexico City.- Tonight the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) revealed the sanction imposed on coach of the UNAM Pumas, Antonio Mohamedfor his bad behavior during and after the Capital Classic, against America clubin it Aztec stadium Saturday.

He ‘Turkish’ He made signs where he assured that the referees “they followed orders” so that the Águilas kept the victory in the Colossus of Saint Ursula. Being under investigation, the Disciplinary decided to financially punish the Argentine strategist.

“Regarding the conduct and statements of the Technical director Antonio Mohamedon arbitration decisions Disciplinary Commission reports that, determined financially sanction the Technical Director of the National University Club, Antonio Ricardo Mohamed Matijevich“, reads his statement.

“Antonio Mohamed maintained behaviors that are detrimental to the ‘Fair Play’, of sport, of fair play in federated football in general. Likewise, he criticized the arbitrationtransgressing the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), specifically article 71 paragraphs b and d)”, stated the Disciplinary Commission.

In the same way Antonio Mohamed received a warning about future conduct being part of the coaching staff of the UNAM Pumassince in the event that this type of actions arise again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against you.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.