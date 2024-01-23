Due to the enormous list of departures, Pumas was forced to close several signings this winter market, all of them offensive. It seemed that UNAM already had a closed squad, however, the club's coaching staff is waiting for one more movement that is about to be closed.
With the departure of Gustavo del Prete bound for Mazatlán, who never performed at the level expected by the team from the country's capital, the cats now have capital and a place of untrained in Mexico to move for one more signing this same market. winter. According to Fernando Esquivel, this is Marquinhos Costa, a signing that is progressing positively and could be closed from the unusual Hungarian market.
The 24-hour Brazilian could become a new Pumas player this week. Those from UNAM have put a million dollars on the table for Ferencvaros for the transfer of the winger and they are clear that everything is moving in their favor, starting with the disposition of the attacker, who together with his entourage do have real intentions of closing his arrival in Mexico. Now, the last word belongs to the Hungarian team, since the Liga MX team and the player have a closed agreement.
With the sales of Dinenno and Fernández, the club closed the arrivals of Guillermo Martínez from Puebla, Funes Mori from Monterrey, as well as the young talent from Peru Piero Quispe, forming a new arsenal in attack along with the continuity of César Huerta and Eduardo Salvio .
