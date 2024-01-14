In terms of sports sponsorship, a few years ago the Puma brand occupied the eleventh position in the world in the world of football. Today, this brand is consolidating itself as one of the best sports brands, only behind Adidas and Nike. thanks to a great strategy. The goal of this company in the short term is to occupy second place and take the place from the Oregon company, Nike.
John Donahoe's company, Nike, has another objective and that is to move away from sport as a global concept and focus on individual athletes. The rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took this type of strategies to figures that have never been seen
Puma is very aware of this and in 2019 took a key step to consolidate its position in the world of football by signing a 10-year agreement with Manchester City. One of the reasons why this sports brand has opted for the English club is the figure of Pep Guardiola.
For more news about FC Barcelona
From Germany, Arne Freundt, president of the brand, and together with Javier Ortega, general director of Europe since last August, are clear that FC Barcelona fits with the values they like in the brand: winning by playing well, effort, bravery… Puma wants FC Barcelona to join the project no matter what.
In order for the Blaugranas to join the project, those at Puma will have to make an irrefutable offer. According to sources close to the negotiation and as reported by the media Sport, this negotiation could become the most important that has ever been carried out and reach up to 200 million fixed euros per season, something that would coincide with what FC Barcelona is asking for. . If we add the variables to all this, the offer could reach up to 300 million euros. The contract as normal would be 10 years. There is a problem, the Blaugranas have a contract with Nike until 2026 and the sports giant has the possibility of extending the contract until 2028
#Puma #sponsor #Barcelona
Leave a Reply