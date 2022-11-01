As is known, the brand Pokemon usually does collaborations with different brands of large products, we have already seen this with Adidas, McDonald’s, Nike, Levi’s, Converse, among some others. And it seems that these crossovers are far from over any time soon, as there will be new sneakers launched with a famous sports company.

COUGAR has revealed that it will have different variations of tennis from Pikachu, each with slightly different colors and designs. Along with that, three pairs are also being released featuring the starting monsters from the region of kantoeither Squirtle, Bulbasaur Y Charmander. Beyond that there is nothing confirmed like t-shirts or backpacks.

Here you can check them:

It is worth mentioning that these shoes will be available from this month. This both in online stores, as well as in the company’s physical stores. To this we can add some selected suppliers, including specialized sports stores and also department stores, Liverpool in case of Mexico.

We will have to be vigilant to get them before they run out.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: These models look very good, although they will surely cost at least $100 dollars, so saving something from the fortnight would be the smartest thing to do. The model that catches my attention the most is Pikachu’s.