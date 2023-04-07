Home page politics

The Bundeswehr has concerns about the Puma infantry fighting vehicle. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Defense is probably planning a large order from KMW and Rheinmetall.

Munich/Berlin – With some delay, but the new weapons are coming: F-35 fighter jets, new Leopard 2 main battle tanks, unmanned systems for the navy – the traffic light coalition is now arming the Bundeswehr. And under the new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), this is happening at full speed. According to a media report, a bulk order for new Puma armored personnel carriers is now also planned.

Puma infantry fighting vehicle: Bundeswehr should receive 50 new copies

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, the Bundeswehr is to receive 111 new Puma armored personnel carriers. He reports that Business Insider. So far, there has been no official confirmation from Stauffenbergstrasse in Berlin, where Pistorius’ ministry is based.

According to the report, the money from the “Bundeswehr special fund” – set up because of the Ukraine war – is “only” enough for the order of 50 “Pumas” for the time being, with which armored infantry and infantry soldiers can be transported to the battlefield under their own fire in the event of an emergency can become. In the defense budget for the coming years, no money has been earmarked for further Puma armored personnel carriers, he writes Business Insider.

In the meantime, the troops are said to have concerns about the Puma. After all, during an exercise shortly before Christmas, 18 Puma armored personnel carriers intended for NATO use failed due to technical errors.

Puma infantry fighting vehicle: significant problems in a Bundeswehr exercise

The Federal Ministry of Defence, then still under the direction of Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who has since resigned, blamed the German armaments industry for the fiasco. The Puma is assembled and serviced by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) in Munich using Rheinmetall weapons technology from Düsseldorf. The defense contractors claimed to have warned that the tanks under maintenance should not be used.

The mess was perfect. Under pressure from politicians, the armaments companies serviced the armored personnel carriers between the years, so that ZDF reported at the beginning of January that 17 of the 18 “Pumas” were working again. “Except for one armored personnel carrier, the technical defects (…) were remedied by the industry by the end of the year,” said a report by the Ministry of Defense that was available to the ZDF capital studio.

Bundeswehr armored personnel carriers: Ministry of Defense has 143 “Pumas” retrofitted

The report spoke of “predominantly small and medium-sized, but also some serious damage”. One of the 18 tanks, on the other hand, probably even suffered fire damage. In February, the Pistorius Ministry nevertheless commissioned the retrofitting of 143 existing Puma armored personnel carriers – for an order volume of over 850 million euros.

143 plus 111 would mean 254 Puma armored personnel carriers for the army in order to be able to better meet the obligations in the transatlantic defense alliance NATO. It should be loud Business Insider in the Bundeswehr there are doubts as to whether such a large number is necessary at all. Sequel follows. (pm)