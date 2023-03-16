Square Enix has announced a collaboration with Cougar for a collection of Final Fantasy XIV celebrating the tenth anniversary of the game. The collection will include footwear, clothing and accessories that combine the iconic DNA of Cougar with game graphics.

The collection will be available in stores and online at cougar.com from March, 15th in selected stores worldwide and the March 25th in North America.

The garments designed by Cougar reflecting the theme of duality between light and dark and includes shoes, clothing and accessories. To accompany the launch of this collaboration, a teaser was released where you can appreciate the aesthetics of the product line.

