India will expose Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with evidence related to the Pakistani conspiracy in the Pulwama fidayeen attack. The mastermind of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had deposited Rs 10.43 lakh in two bank accounts of Peshawar and Khyber agency of Mohammed Omar Farooq, accused of the attack. After getting clues related to the Pulwama attack on 14 February, India can get help in the case of getting Pakistan blacklisted in the FATF. According to sources, India may raise the issue of funding for Pulwama attack in Pakistan-based banks. India will expose Pakistan in the case of plotting the Pulwama attack and sheltering the culprits. An official said, “The fact is that a Jaish terrorist was taking funds in his bank accounts in Pakistan, which he used to buy the car and explosives used for the Pulwama attack in India.” 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama attack. This shows that Pakistan has failed to fulfill its promises regarding the banking system.

FATF meeting to be held in September

Let us know that the FATF meeting is to be held in September. It was earlier scheduled to be held in June but was postponed due to the outbreak of Corona virus. After this, the annual meeting of the FATF is also scheduled in October. Pakistan has been on FATF’s gray list since June 2018. Pakistan has banned 88 terrorists before the FATF meeting. Its purpose is to avoid being blacklisted. However, India’s evidence regarding the Pulwama attack can send Pakistan to the black list.

Money was deposited in two banks of PakistanLet us tell you that this has been revealed in a 13,800-page chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a special NIA court in Jammu. According to the investigator, Farooq used Rs 5.7 lakh to buy a Maruti Eeco car, 200 kg of explosives and other essentials for the Pulwama terror attack. According to an official, ’10 lakh PKR (Pakistani currency) was deposited in the bank account of Farooq who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in March 2019′. The official said that this amount was deposited in two bank accounts of Farooq, known as Muhammad Umar in Pakistan. The money was deposited in the Allied Bank and Meijan bank accounts.

The entire cost of the attack was 5.7 lakhsThe charge sheet claimed that the entire expenditure for the Pulwama terror attack was Rs 5.7 lakh. This was revealed in a conversation between Farooq and another JEM handler in Pakistan. The NIA in its charge sheet has accused 19 people along with JEM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi. Farooq’s name has also been taken in the charge sheet. In April 2018, Farooq had asked his handlers in Pakistan to produce video clips of mutilated bodies of Indian soldiers, a National Investigation Agency official said.

Terrorists wanted to push the youth of the valley towards terrorDescribing the suicide bomber as a ‘martyr’, the officer said that the Kashmiri youth was asked to indulge in terrorist activities while tricking the youth. The officer said that JEM militants wanted to make an audio-video clip in Kashmiri language on suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar to motivate the youths in the valley, who hit a bus with security convoy on 14 February 2019 in a car full of explosives was. The messages were shared in Pakistani SIM cards as audio clips via WhatsApp, which Farooq used after entering India.

Terrorists wanted war in Indo-PakAnother NIA official said that the Jaish terrorists were also well aware of the support of Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on 8 July 2016. At that time, there were many protests and stone pelting incidents in the then Jammu and Kashmir state against the death of Wani in the encounter. The official said that the Jaish commander in Pakistan wanted to show Adil as a martyr just like Wani to gain the support of Kashmiri youths. The NIA charge sheet claimed that Masood Azhar’s brother Rauf Asghar also asked Farooq about the movement of fighter jets in Kashmir after the Balakot attack. The charge sheet stated that Farooq was discussing with his colleagues that there should be a war between India and Pakistan, so that infiltrators on the border could be pushed into India.

