In the midst of the Corona crisis, festivals may have faded from rising prices of essential commodities. In recent times, the prices of vegetables, pulses, edible oil, etc. have increased completely. Traders say that in the coming days, there is a possibility of a big jump in the price of fruits for Durga Puja.

According to traders, there is currently no hope of lowering prices of vegetables, edible oil and pulses. The reason for this is the huge difference between demand and supply right after unlock-5 is implemented. In the festive season, there is every possibility of a further rise in demand due to increase in demand.

Price rise of major commodities in the capital Delhi

Goods Price on March 2, 2020 Price on October 13, 2020

Arhar Dal 93 111

Mustard Oil 124 142

Soya Oil 117 122

Sunflower 123 141

Palm oil 102 106

Potato 23 37

Onion 38 43

Tomato 26 45

Figures- In rupees, Source- Government of India Department of Consumer

Mustard oil started being expensive before festivals, know what is the reason

Arhar dal crosses 100 rupees

The ever-increasing prices of lentils with green vegetables, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, mustard oil have spoiled the kitchen budget. In the wholesale market, the price of arhal dal has crossed Rs 115 a kg. In many major cities including Delhi, the prices of pulses have increased by 15 to 20 rupees. Arhar pulses have risen by 20 per cent since last month. Apart from pigeonpea, moong and urad dal have also become costlier by 10 per cent.

Price will increase now

Rajendra Sharma, general secretary of Azadpur Mandi Potato-Onion Merchant Association (POMA) told Hindustan that onions are currently available in the mandi for between Rs 25 to Rs 40, potatoes from Rs 28 to Rs 40 and tomatoes between Rs 35 and Rs 40. He said that in recent times, potato, onion and tomato prices have increased rapidly and this boom can continue till the festive season. However, a big boom is not expected here as supply is increasing in the mandis with Unlock-5. This will help control the price.

Difference between wholesale and retail rate doubled

Coming to the retail market from the market, there is a difference of up to double the price. Potatoes are currently running at Rs 40 to 50 per kg in retail. At the same time, the retail price of potato of special quality is also up to 60 rupees. The price of onion is currently Rs 60 a kg in retail. At the same time, if you talk about tomatoes, tomatoes that can get up to 80 rupees are being available for 50 to 60 rupees at this time.