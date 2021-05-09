Scottish parties in favor of independence and a new referendum to achieve it have won the majority of seats in the regional Parliament in this week’s elections. The Scottish Nationalist Party obtained a remarkable result and, together with the Greens, will have a solid control of the Autonomous Assembly. However, an analysis of the number of votes achieved by the different parties seems to draw the scene of a society divided in half with regard to the independence question. It cannot be neglected; also not overestimate.

Keep reading

#Pulse #Scotland