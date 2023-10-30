Pulse Explore are new earphones wireless with a design and color in line with those of the console while Plus Elite are new headphones, always PS5 themed in terms of curves and colours.

Sony released a trailer promotional of Pulse Explore And Pulse Elite , to show its characteristics. This is a new line of accessories linked to PS5, focused on the gamer’s audio experience.

The trailer

As for the Pulse Explorers, we are talking about an extraordinary and realistic sound thanks to the planar magnetic driversie to the lightning-fast and lossless wireless connection via PlayStation link. The built-in battery lasts up to 5 hours without the case and 10 hours more with the case. You can also use the earphones to talk online via two hidden microphones.

Furthermore, the Pulse Explorer earbuds also include a noise reduction managed by artificial intelligence, which is “able to recognize, isolate and remove unwanted noise during voice acquisition.”

The Pulse Elite headphones, on the other hand, boast a battery life of up to 30 hours and two hours of guaranteed duration with just 10 minutes of charging. They have a retractable microphone and are equipped with intuitive controls, which help you concentrate better on the game. Again, planar magnetic drivers have been implemented and PlayStation Link connectivity has been used to ensure no data loss.

It should be noted that both Pulse Elite and Pulse Explorer will be usable with devices other than PS5 via Bluetooth connection. Both will be available starting November 9, 2023 and are already bookable.