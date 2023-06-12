United States.- A June 12but seven years ago, what is considered second deadliest shooting in the history of United States of America: the one of the gay club Pulsein the city of Orlando, Florida.

Officially, in this attack 49 people died innocent, who only had fun in the bar. Also, died the one indicated as perpetrator of the attack, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen29 years old, gunned down by security forces of Florida who came after reports of gunshots at the scene.

Similarly, there is a record of 53 people injured to bullets, in this fact.

According to the Statisa Internet site, the one in the bar Press is he second deadliest shooting in USAsecond only to the call slaughter of Las Vegas, in October 2017, which produced 59 deaths and hundreds of wounded, due to bullets (the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 can be said to be a separate issue, since they are not “shooting attacks”).

Pulse massacre

As the 2:02 a.m. of the Sunday June 12, 2016were heard first shots in the club Press.

Security camera videos later released show that a man entered the bar and immediately began shooting with a long gun or rifle towards the people who were on the dance floor and area of ​​tables and benches.

It was later confirmed that the perpetrator was using a semi automatic rifle SIG Sauer MCX, a glock pistol 17 of 9 mm, and an unspecified “device”, considered a threat by the authorities, since it was believed to be a explosive.

An Orlando policeman who was in front of the club Press exchanged fire with the attacker. Then more police began to arrive.

The perpetrator “entrenched himself” inside the bar, apparently with hostages.

A crisis negotiator was sent to the scene to try to convince the attacker to surrender and release hostages.

Around 5:00 a.m., members of the elite team SWAT they entered the nightclub and confronted the perpetrator until they they shot him to death.

about 30 hostages were releasedwhile the wounded they were taken little by little from the bar to hospitalssome in Serious condition.

He killer was identified as Omar Mir Seddique Mateenborn November 16, 1986 in New Hyde Park, County of Nassau, NYalthough his parents were born in Afghanistan, emigrated to the USA in the 1980s, and it was mentioned that they were supporters of the taliban (faction of extremist Muslims who have repressed the Afghan people, after having achieved the withdrawal of the US army in their country).

victims

It was learned that most of the deathly victims on the Pulse were from Hispanic originespecially Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and Venezuelanssince on Saturdays it was celebrated in the Press the “latin night”.

As night fell on Saturday June 11, dozens of partygoers began to arrive, not knowing that hours later, already at dawn on the 12th, they would have to run for their livesand many did not.

versions

In the first moments it was handled as a possible motivation for the attack that the perpetrator had homophobic feelings (the main customers of Press were homosexual and lesbians).

But the police ruled out that it was a hate crime; according to investigations, the killer apparently did not know that Press it was a bar for gay people.

It was published that Omar Mir Seddique Mateen swore allegiance to the Islamic State just before the attack, which happened to make him terrorist.

He too Islamic State (listed as a terrorist organization, created by Muslim extremists in Iraq) assumed the authorship of the slaughter at the Pulse bar.

Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, was tried for complicity in the attack and obstruction of justice, but was acquitted, it was said.

Meanwhile, with sinister regularity, they continue to appear more shootings in USAeither for political or strictly personal reasons or for simple loss of control in people, this in a society where it is very easy to buy firearmscovered by the second amendmentof the Constitution from that country.