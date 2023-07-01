In a series of articles published today in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, scientists from the European Pulsar Timing Array (EPTA), in collaboration with Indian and Japanese colleagues from the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA), report the results obtained by analyzing data collected in over 25 years, which promise to lead to unprecedented discoveries in the study of the formation and evolution of our Universe and the galaxies that populate it. “The results presented today by the EPTA collaboration are extraordinary for their scientific importance and for the future prospects for further consolidation of the results” comments Marco Tavani, president of INAF. “Italian Astrophysics and INAF are world leaders in a large enterprise aimed at exploring the Cosmos with gravitational waves, a line of research that will see Italy as a protagonist in the coming years”.

EPTA is a collaboration of scientists from eleven institutions across Europe, including two in Italy (INAF with its headquarters in Cagliari and the University of Milano-Bicocca), and brings together astronomers and theoretical physicists, in order to use observations of ultra-regular pulses from neutron stars called “pulsars” to build a gravitational-wave detector the size of our Galaxy. In fact, pulsars behave like natural clocks of high precision and by the repeated measurement of very small variations (less than a millionth of a second and correlated to each other) in the arrival times of their impulses it is possible to measure the minute expansions and compressions of space-time caused by the passage of gravitational waves from the distant Universe. This gigantic gravitational wave detector – which extends from the Earth in the direction of 25 pulsars, selected within our Milky Way and thousands of light years away from us – makes it possible to probe a type of gravitational waves having a very slow rhythm, corresponding to wavelengths enormously longer than those observed, starting from 2015, by the so-called gravitational wave interferometers, among which Virgo in Cascina (near Pisa) and LIGO in the USA stand out.

At INAF in Cagliari, enthusiasm is palpable “Thanks to EPTA’s observations, we are opening a new window into the universe of ultra-long gravitational waves (corresponding to oscillation frequencies of one billionth of a Hertz) which are associated with unique sources and phenomena ”, says researcher Caterina Tiburzi. My colleague Marta Burgay points out “These gravitational waves allow us to study some of the hitherto unsolved mysteries in the evolution of the Universe, including, for example, the properties of the elusive cosmic population of binary systems formed by two supermassive black holes, having masses billions times greater than that of the Sun. These black holes are found to orbit in the center of galaxies that are merging with each other, and during their orbit, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts that they emit ultra-long gravitational waves. The instruments used to collect the data are the Effelsberg Radio Telescope in Germany, the Lovell Telescope of the Jodrell Bank Observatory in the United Kingdom, the Nancay Radio Telescope in France, the Westerbork Radio Synthesis Telescope in the Netherlands, and the Sardinia Radio Telescope ( SRT) in Italy. “These results – adds the astronomer Delphine Perrodin, also from the INAF of Cagliari – are based on decades of painstaking and tireless observation campaigns carried out using the five largest radio telescopes in Europe. Furthermore, once a month the data from these telescopes are also added together, further increasing the sensitivity of the experiment”. These observations were then further complemented by data provided by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India, thereby making the data set even more accurate.

“It is a great satisfaction for all Italian astrophysics that SRT, the large radio telescope managed by INAF, is among the witnesses of the emergence in the data of this slow breath of space-time”, explains Andrea Possenti, Senior Researcher of INAF of Cagliari and among the founders of EPTA, together with the former president of the National Institute of Astrophysics Nichi D’Amico: “This is a new great scientific result, which confirms, on a global level, the central role of Italy, and increasingly of Sardinia (with SRT and hopefully soon also with the Einstein Telescope), in the study of gravitational waves for many decades to come”. The EPTA results compare with a series of independent publications today announced in parallel by other collaborations around the world, reporting to the Australian, Chinese and North American pulsar timing array (PTA) experiments known as PPTA, CPTA and NANOGrav, respectively.The various results are consistent across all collaborations, further corroborating the presence in the data of a signal due to gravitational waves. However, the work does not end here, as the very nature of the observed signal requires that it manifest itself in a progressively clearer way. “I started my doctorate at the right time – remembers Francesco Iraci, PhD student at the University of Cagliari who has been carrying out his research at the INAF of Cagliari for about a year precisely in the context of EPTA – and I can’t wait to contribute to the ‘further data refinement’.

In fact, for the purpose of definitively proclaiming the discovery of a new phenomenon, it is good practice in physics that the result of the experiment has a probability of occurring randomly less than once in a million cases. The result reported by EPTA – as well as by other international collaborations – is close, but still does not fully satisfy this criterion: in fact, there is still about a one in a thousand probability that random noise sources conspire to generate the signal. Having completed their analyzes independently, researchers from the four collaborations – EPTA, InPTA, PPTA and NANOGrav – are now directly combining their data within the coordination of the International Pulsar Timing Array. The goal is to exploit measurements made on a total sample of over 100 pulsars, observed with thirteen radio telescopes around the world. The increased quantity and quality of data should therefore provide astronomers with irrefutable proof that a new era in the exploration of the Universe has begun.