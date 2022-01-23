In restoring health after suffering a coronavirus, a procedure called halotherapy helps, in which it is necessary to breathe air saturated with salt particles on the sea coast, in a salt cave or halochamber. This was announced on Sunday, January 23, by a pulmonologist, candidate of medical sciences Ivan Tarasenko.

“Halotherapy is an effective tool for boosting immunity and restoring the respiratory system, especially after suffering from COVID-19,” he quotes radio “Sputnik”.

According to Tarasenko, dry salt air or an aerosol improves the drainage function of the respiratory tract, and sodium chloride significantly reduces swelling of the bronchial mucosa, while “processing products of the direct effect of the virus and the effects of inflammation that were in the lungs go away,” in addition, blood circulation improves, as well as oxygen exchange in the lungs. This procedure is not a kind of panacea, it should be combined with other methods of rehabilitation after COVID-19, the doctor said.

The pulmonologist added that doctors usually recommend 10 to 30 sessions of halotherapy with an interval of no more than one or two days.

“If you visit the salt cave every day, then in a month you can recover from COVID-19,” Tarasenko specified.

He recommended taking such procedures in specialized centers, where the process will be led by a physiotherapist who will take into account all complaints about the patient’s health, while at home using, for example, a salt lamp, the result of the procedure will be minimal.

In addition, Tarasenko noted the presence of contraindications, so you can not resort to halotherapy with exacerbation of bronchial asthma and obstructive bronchitis.

Two days earlier, the chief clinical pharmacologist of the Moscow Health Department, Marina Zhuravleva, said that the symptoms of Omicron can be alleviated by using symptomatic treatment. We are talking about the use of vasoconstrictors for a cold, drugs that reduce perspiration, with a sore throat, as well as a warm drink.

If necessary, antiviral drugs can be added to symptomatic treatment, according to Zhuravleva.

Izvestia reminds of the need to consult a specialist and not to self-medicate.

January 14, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Endocrinologist, Associate Professor of the Department of Endocrinology, Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogov Yuri Poteshkin said that people who have had COVID-19 can noticeably change their weight, and they can both gain kilograms and lose them.

Against the backdrop of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Russians are vaccinated for free. Five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websitesstopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.