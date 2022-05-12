Everything you need to know to take care of Fido

There pulmonary strongylosis in dogs it is a pathology that often affects our beloved pets. You should know that the disease mainly affects puppies and dogs less than two years old. What are the symptoms to be recognized immediately to speak with your veterinarian in order to be able to adopt the better care? Let’s find out all about the causes of dog disease.

Photo source from Pixabay

Lungworm is a parasitic disease that mainly affects puppies. The disease is caused by Angiostrongylus vasorum, a parasite that, through the larvae, is localized in the pulmonary arterioles and in the right side of the heart. It is widespread in Europe and America.

The larvae of the parasite, however, can also present themselves in the eyes, in the pericardium, in the bladder.

Symptoms of pulmonary strongylosis in dogs

Symptoms can be different and affect both the respiratory system and the heart system:

Cough

Dyspnea

Increased blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries

Heart failure

Tiredness

Joint dysfunctions

Photo source from Pixabay

Pulmonary strongylosis in dogs, diagnosis and treatment

If you notice these symptoms, contact your vet right away. To diagnose the disease it is necessary to subject the dog to Baermann test to detect the presence of the parasite or to examine the tracheobronchial lavage.

Treatment must begin as soon as possible by administering antiparasitic drugs. It is necessary to intervene in time because the parasitic disease can be deadly for dogs. You may also need one anti-coagulant therapy, if the disease has caused a problem with blood clotting in the body. Unfortunately, a very common consequence in dogs suffering from this disease.

Photo source from Pixabay

After 2 or 3 weeks from the beginning of the treatment it will be necessary to repeat the tests to evaluate the presence or absence of the parasite. And if it is still present, evaluate the new treatment to eradicate it from the body of our beloved dog.