A draw at Al-Ettifaq (1-1) and a win by Al-Ittihad (0-3 at Al Feiha) puts an end to the title dream of Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo. With the last match day ahead, Al-Ittihad is already certain of the title.

CR7 played its sixteenth league game for Al-Nassr, but was unable to score and is stuck at fourteen goals. The top scorer in the Saudi Premier League is Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah with 20 goals (in 25 matches). Remarkable: he played for Al-Nassr last season.

We now have to wait and see whether Ronaldo, despite an ongoing contract worth about 200 million euros a year, will make another shot at prizes in Saudi Arabia next season. After all, it is buzzing with rumors that the Portuguese superstar wants to leave Al-Nassr again.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the victory against Al-Shabab (3-2) with a nice curl.

