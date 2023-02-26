The section of the A1 between Calenzano and Barberino di Mugello in the direction of Bologna was closed due to an autonomous accident which occurred at km 274. A lorry, after losing control, skidded off the road at the Marinella viaduct. As a result of the accident, the vehicle caught fire and the driver died. This was reported by Autostrade per l’Italia. The fire brigade, the mechanical and medical rescue services, the traffic police patrols and the personnel of the 4th section of Florence section of Autostrade who manage the 1 km queue at the Calenzano junction were on site.